Ghana's coronavirus cases pass 25,000

Tue, 14 Jul 2020
264 new infections of the Coronavirus has pushed Ghana's cases to 25,252 as at Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Ghana Health Service has disclosed.
While the number of deaths stands at 139, figures for recovered and discharged persons have risen to 21,391. The active cases are now 3,716.
According to the Ghana Health Service, the Greater Accra Region remains the geographical area with the highest number of infections.
The new cases were confirmed in 26 districts in six regions.
Regions leading the country’s case count include:
Greater Accra – 13,869
Ashanti Region – 5,277
Western Region – 2,189
Central Region – 1,110
