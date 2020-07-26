Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits 161

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Eight more persons have died of COVID-19 raising Ghana’s death toll from 153 to 161, according to the Ghana Health Service’s website.
A total of 691 new virus infections have been confirmed bringing the country’s case count to 31,057.
The figures represent the results of samples taken between 17th June and 20th July 2020 for testing.
According to the data, 27,801 patients have recovered and/ discharged. There are however 3,095 active cases, per the data on the Service’s website.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 16,068
Ashanti Region – 7,267
Western Region – 2,467
Central Region – 1,328
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 568
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 413
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
