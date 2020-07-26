General News

Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits 161

Eight more persons have died of COVID-19 raising Ghana’s death toll from 153 to 161, according to the Ghana Health Service’s website.

A total of 691 new virus infections have been confirmed bringing the country’s case count to 31,057.



The figures represent the results of samples taken between 17th June and 20th July 2020 for testing.



According to the data, 27,801 patients have recovered and/ discharged. There are however 3,095 active cases, per the data on the Service’s website.



Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 16,068



Ashanti Region – 7,267



Western Region – 2,467



Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214



Volta Region – 568



Bono Region – 421



Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302



Western North Region – 298



Upper East Region – 282



Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116



Upper West Region – 75



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9

