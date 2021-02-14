Ghana’s coronavirus death toll hits alarming 533, active cases 8,216

An additional 15 fatalities have pushed Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll to alarming 533, per the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The 10 February 2021 figures show that 718 new cases took the country’s caseload to 75,836 out of which 67,087 have recovered.
The West African nation is now battling with 8,216 active cases despite putting a ban on large social gatherings such as funerals, weddings and parties.
Airport situation
A total of 1,172 cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened in September. According to the GHS, 945 international travellers have so far recovered.
A total of 832, 760 tests have since been conducted through routine surveillance, enhanced contact tracing and international travellers.
None of the active cases is on a ventilator, however, the GHS is reporting 101 severe and 33 critical cases.
Regional distribution of cases:
Greater Accra Region – 42,209
Ashanti Region – 13,593
Western Region – 4,442
Eastern Region – 3,252
Central Region – 2,550
Volta Region – 1,323
Bono East Region – 951
Northern Region – 827
Bono Region – 767
Upper East Region – 755
Western North Region – 747
Ahafo Region – 624
Oti Region – 257
Upper West Region – 257
Savannah Region – 68
North East Region – 42
