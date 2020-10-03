Ghana's coronavirus death toll up by 2, tally now 303

Two (2) more persons in the country have succumbed to Coronavirus, sending the death toll to 303, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.
35 new infections have also been recorded. This makes the cumulative case count 46,803.
46,006 persons have recovered and/or been discharged, leaving the country with 494 active cases.
Earlier, the active cases stood at 503.
GHS reports that 4 cases are critical, 3 on ventilator while 14 are severe.
Cumulative Cases per Region listed below:
Greater Accra Region - 24,071
Ashanti Region - 10,974
Western Region - 2,969
Eastern Region - 2,412
Central Region - 1,928
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 672
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 527
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 315
Oti Region - 242
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
