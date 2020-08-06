6
General News Thu, 6 Aug 2020

Ghana’s coronavirus load now 39,642 with 36,384 recoveries

86379977 Coronavirus recovery rate in Ghana is rising

Ghana has recorded 567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total national tally to 39,642.

The new cases were reported in the lab on 3 August 2020.

Some 36,384 of them have recovered and been discharged.

The death toll remains 199.

Currently, the active load is 3,059.

Eight of them are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

So far, a total of 407,588 tests have been conducted.

Regional breakdown of coronavirus cases

Greater Accra Region - 20,199

Ashanti Region - 9,747

Western Region - 2,761

Eastern Region - 1,766

Central Region - 1,622

Volta Region - 614

Bono East Region - 536

Western North Region - 526

Bono Region - 439

Northern Region - 424

Ahafo Region - 364

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 203

Upper West Region - 88

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 9

Source: Class FM

