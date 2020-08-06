General News

Ghana’s coronavirus load now 39,642 with 36,384 recoveries

Coronavirus recovery rate in Ghana is rising

Ghana has recorded 567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total national tally to 39,642.

The new cases were reported in the lab on 3 August 2020.



Some 36,384 of them have recovered and been discharged.



The death toll remains 199.



Currently, the active load is 3,059.



Eight of them are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.

So far, a total of 407,588 tests have been conducted.



Regional breakdown of coronavirus cases



Greater Accra Region - 20,199



Ashanti Region - 9,747



Western Region - 2,761

Eastern Region - 1,766



Central Region - 1,622



Volta Region - 614



Bono East Region - 536



Western North Region - 526

Bono Region - 439



Northern Region - 424



Ahafo Region - 364



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 203

Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 9

