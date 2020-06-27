Health News

Ghana’s coronavirus surge worries virologists

Virologists are expressing worry at the recent surge in the cases of Covid-19 being recorded in the country.

According to them, the country must intensify measures to stem the spread of the virus as there may be a “secondary” peak if claims by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) earlier that the country had passed its peak is anything to go by.



Speaking on The Key Points on TV3/3FM on Saturday, June 27, two virologists and one immunologist admitted that the recent case count should be a source of worry for the country.



Dr Michael Owusu, who works for the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research into Tropical Medicine (KCCR), said previously out of 100 samples only two or three may be confirmed positive for coronavirus.

But quite recently, out of the same number of samples, about 30 to 40 test positive, he said.



This is even having an effect on the testing capacity, which is going down, he pointed out.



More to follow

