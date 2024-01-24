Ghana’s democracy is threatened by corruption – Julius Malema

South African politician, Julius Malema

A South African politician, Julius Malema, the founder and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, says Ghana’s democracy is threatened by corruption.

He says the corruption ensured that Ghana did not pay its external debt.



Malema is of the view that, currently, Ghana is unable to self-determine because the IMF and the World Bank are dictating everything.

“Ghana became the most celebrated democracy in Africa, but the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption. Corruption that made sure that Ghana did not pay its international debt.



As a result, today Ghana is unable to self-determine because everything else is dictated to Ghana by IMF and the World Bank because the current leadership failed to honour their obligation,” he said at an Arise Ghana event in Accra.