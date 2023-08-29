Ghana's digital transformation agenda takes shape with new infrastructure plans

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Source: Richard Aniagyei, ISD, Contributor

The government has announced plans to establish a neutral shared infrastructure company to deliver nationwide 4G/5G services.

In that vein, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has given approval to a consortium to build and maintain a nationwide fibre optic network that will be shared by all telecom operators.



The Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, made the announcement at the 12th edition of the African Peering and Interconnection forum in Accra.



“We’ll be working with network operators and private investors to set up a 4G and 5G network as well, so we are not going to be auctioning 5G, we are giving it to these networks so that all operators can use it and extend it to about 80% of the population,” the Minister stated.

According to the Minister, this strategy by the government would help service providers extend their services to rural areas and support the country’s digital transformation agenda.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful disclosed that the government has also given approval for the landing of two new submarine cables to improve affordable internet access.



