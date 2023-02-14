Ghana's economic crisis frightening - Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister

A flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP(NPP) and a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko says the current economic crisis in the country is frightening.

He intimated that but for America’s pressure on IMF to help save Ghana’s dire situation, the economy would have crashed long time.



“The admission I will make is that things have not gone well as they should have. Those who are saying things have gone well are liars. Despite the best of our intentions, I don’t think we in this country understand where we are. I don’t think so! As a former banker and an economist, I’m frightened.



“I’m not sure Ghanaians understand the state of our economy, if they do, we’ll be wailing by now. Had it not been for America putting pressure on IMF, this would have spiraled out of control,” Boakye Agyarko said this when he met delegates of the party in Krobo Bloc in the Eastern region.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is billed to appear before Parliament on Thursday, February 16, 2023, following the agitations disrupting government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin directed the Business Committee of the House to summon the Finance Minister to give a policy brief on the programme amid protests by pensioner bondholders for an exemption from the programme.