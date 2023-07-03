Ghana's economy bouncing back - John Kumah

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, has expressed optimism about the rebounding of Ghana's economy.

According to the Ejisu legislator, the nation's economy is showing significant improvement as a result of the ongoing recovery programme.



Dr. Kumah emphasised, however, that while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme provides short-term relief, it is not a permanent solution to the country's economic challenges.



He stated that the government aims to go beyond the IMF programme and leverage the grace period to foster the growth of a more stable economy.



To achieve this, the deputy minister mentioned that structural reforms and other interventions will be implemented to bring down the nation's debt to a sustainable level and ensure fiscal sustainability.



Dr Kumah made these remarks during a gathering where he hosted approximately 1,000 widows in his constituency in the Ashanti Region.

As part of the event organised by him in collaboration with Ejisu Young Patriot, he also donated clothing items to the widows.



Dr John Kumah further expressed his confidence in the economic rebound of Ghana and highlighted the government's commitment to pursuing structural reforms and interventions to achieve long-term economic stability.



