Ghana’s economy is on track despite Coronavirus challenges - Adomako Mensah

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti Region, Collins Adomako Mensah, has reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic has had considerable impacts on Ghanaian businesses, forcing many firms to cut costs by reducing staff hours, cutting wages, and in some cases laying off workers.

He indicated that Ghana’s economy is on track despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Government will continue to implement prudent fiscal measures to quicken the pace of fiscal consolidation, he said, adding that the Finance Minister would update the nation next March on measures to be taken to restore the country to the path of economic recovery," Thomas Kusi Boafo exclusively told Collins Adomako Mensah on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Mr. Adomako Mensah gave a strong indication that government was on course with the policies and programmes to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and livelihoods.



He further reiterated that, despite the ravages of disease, there had been marked improvements in food production in the country, which spared Ghana the spectacle of food shortages during the period.