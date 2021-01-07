Ghana’s economy is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world - Akufo-Addo 'brags'

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Ghanaian economy was resilient enough to face the deadly coronavirus which shook many global economies.

He is excited about the rate at which the country's economy recovered from the scars the pandemic left, for which reason he believes it can be described as one of the fastest-growing economies globally, in 2020.



Delivering a speech at his inaugural ceremony Thursday, January 7, 2021, President Akufo-Addo also pointed out that Ghana remains one of the attractive destinations on the African continent.



He said, “Today, our economy, even the face of the global pandemic of COVID-19 continues to show resilience and a much faster rate of recovery than originally envisaged.”

“It was indeed one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2020. Ghana remains one of the most attractive destinations on the continent for Direct Foreign investment. the presence of some of the world’s largest conglomerates are attesting to this fact,” he indicated.



President Akufo-Addo believes these factors, among other things, have restored investor confidence in the Ghanaian economy.



