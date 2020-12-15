Ghana’s economy will flourish in Akufo-Addo’s second term – Bishop Salifu Amoako

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, leader of Alive Chapel International, has said the latest prophecy from God with regards to the year 2021 has do with the country’s economy.

According to him, God will transform the fortunes of the country’s economy which was hard-hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus to unrecognizable feats, in the coming months.



He said this forms part of what God has promised about the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



Speaking during a joint press conference with Rev Owusu Bempah, December 14, Bishop Salifu Amoako said “Next year is the year God has said he will elevate Ghana’s economy. The country finances will see a significant growth more than what we see now.”



“So that is what we’re praying about because that is what God has said,” he said.

Adding that the novel coronavirus which has had ripple effects on all sectors will disappear from the surface of the earth by August 2021 to give room for nations to recover.



In the same vein, Bishop Salifu Amoako revealed that there are plans in motion by some people to taint the reputation of the Akufo-Addo-led government in its second term.



He said these plans will take the form of physical attacks targeted at specific high profile political leaders, from now till the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is sworn in.



