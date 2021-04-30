Ghana’s fight against ‘galamsey’ worthless – Inusah Fuseini explains

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP) Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has said that Ghana’s fight against illegal mining otherwise known as Galamsey will be worthless considering the number of Chinese nationals living in the country.

The government of Ghana has instituted measures to ensure that illegal mining ends across the country in order to protect the country’s forest and water bodies which have been destroyed with chemicals.



But speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio monitored by MyNewsGH.com, the former lawmaker said that “Ghana is believed to be housing the largest Chinese nationals in the whole of West Africa and the majority of these people are either into the galamsey act or something that goes beyond galamsey. So, for us to win the fight against galamsey, then proper measures ought to be put in place. We have to take who comes and leaves seriously”.



He indicated further that although the government has created a scene of fighting illegal mining, he is not sure the success expected by the people of Ghana will be chalked.

Inusah Fuseini called on the government of Ghana to equip Immigration officers so that they are able to track whoever comes into the country and activities they are engaged in.



Although an exact number is not clear, one unsubstantiated speculation is that the Chinese living in Ghana might number to be as extremely high as nearly 700,000 people. This would however mean that an impossible 2,4% of the people in Ghana are of Chinese heritage.