Ghana's first enlisted policewoman Rosamond Asiamah dies at 91

The first woman to ever be recruited into the Ghana Police Service, Rosamond Asiamah, has passed on at the age of 91.

Rosamond was enlisted in 1952, subsequently went on to fight for the rights of her fellow policewomen, championing the campaign that allowed pregnant women in the Service to be allowed to return to the serve.



In 2020, she celebrated her 90th birthday in the company of her family and friends, as a video from the BBC News Africa handle on Twitter shows.