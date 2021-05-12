Ghana’s healthcare system in tatters – Manasseh Azure Awuni on why sick Ghanaian leaders fly out

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has asked the people of Ghana not to be surprised by Ghana’s health system indicating that it is not in the best of shapes.

According to him, if the health system in the country was something good to write home about, leaders in the country will not have to travel outside the country for medical attention each time they are sick.



He said, “A people whose leaders seek healthcare in Europe, America and Asia should not be surprised if the healthcare system in their country is in tatters. Nyamebekyere Republic!”.



The conversation around Ghana’s health care system has come to the fore with citizens telling chilling stories of how they lost loved ones due to the failed health system.

The Finance Minister after he had health complication after been infected by COVID-19 had to fly out of the country to seek attention because he could not be cared for in Ghana.



The Vice President of Ghana also sought for medical care out of the country when he had some complications. He flew out of the country together with his wife to seek medical care.



This worrying trend has left many Ghanaians worried and shocked that leaders in the country will rather invest in purchasing cars than investing in the country’s health care system.