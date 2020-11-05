Ghana’s inability to digitise crime, investigations shows incompetence – Adib Sani

Security expert, Adib Sani

A security expert Adib Sani has called on government to end the reliance on manual means of investigating criminal cases in the country.

He attributes the numerous cases of unresolved crimes to the lack of digitisation in the operations of the security agencies.



Adib Sani argues that the country’s inability to harness available technologies to digitise crime and investigations, shows incompetence on the part of government and the law enforcement agencies.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the back of recent cases of robberies he said “We’re also refusing to address the issue of digitalising crime and investigation in the country. Most of the criminal investigation processes is manual and in 21st century our inability to leverage technology shows some level of incompetence.”

He added that common technologies like biometric data systems can go a long way to help resolve the numerous cases which have seen a road block or have been simply ignored.



“…now we can take advantage of modern technologies such as biometrics…if we change some laws and under strict conditions make it available to the law enforcement, it can help to a very large extent in investigation,” Mr Sani said.



“Most of the cases the police send to the courts are based on circumstantial evidence…things don’t work that way,” he bemoaned.