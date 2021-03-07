Ghana’s interest must be paramount - Walker

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker was the Independent Presidential candidate

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, the Independent Presidential candidate for the 2020 General Election, has called on Ghanaians to work together for the rapid socioeconomic development of the country.

In a message to mark Ghana’s 64th Independence Anniversary, Mr Walker said unity and national cohesion were important elements for development and asked the people to shun politicians who were overly tribalistic and partisan.



“Let’s get together and rebuild this country, irrespective of who we are, our political party or our tribe. That’s what is important,” he said.



Mr Walker said it was unfortunate that after 64 years of independence, the country did not seem to have any “better direction except the loud talk and loud propaganda.”

He said government, as a development facilitator, should aim at tackling the many developmental issues and redeem the country’s image from the huge debt burden rather than engaging in propaganda.



“How is government going to solve that debt incurred against the next generation, Ghana’s interest must be paramount in all we do,” he said.



Mr Walker said Ghana@64 should not have serious electoral challenges, necessitating petitions to the Supreme Court, and called for reforms to avoid such situations in the future.