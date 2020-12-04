Ghana's new High Commissioner to Australia presents Letters of Credence

H.E Dr. Joseph Agoe presenting the Letters of Credence to H.E Hon. David Hurley

Source: Ghana High Commission, Australia

H.E Dr. Joseph Nii Sai Coffie-Agoe has presented the Letters of Credence accrediting him as High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana to the Commonwealth of Australia, to the Governor-General His Excellency General, David Hurley AC DSC (RETD), in a brief but impressive ceremony at the Government House in Canberra .

Following the formal accreditation ceremony, H.E Dr. Joseph Coffie-Agoe had a tête-à-tête with the Governor-General, during which the two deliberated on Ghana-Australia relations, as well as on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.



At the outset, H.E Dr. Joseph Coffie-Agoe expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve his country in this unique capacity. He further expressed his appreciation for the warm reception accorded him and his family since their arrival in Australia. The High Commissioner commended Australia for the effective manner in which the coronavirus pandemic has been managed, including the strict quarantine protocols in place which the High Commissioner and his spouse experienced firsthand on arrival.



The High Commissioner observed that most of the State Capitals in Australia were open for normal business because the coronavirus had been well contained and community transmission eliminated in many of the cities such as Canberra where the Mission is located.



At the bilateral level, H.E Dr. Joseph Coffie-Agoe noted with delight, the healthy state of Ghana-Australia relations which were forged since Ghana regained its independence some sixty-three years ago. The High Commissioner intimated that these relations which cover a wide range of areas, including political, economic, socio-cultural and education have grown from strength to strength.



He, however, noted that economic relations could be further improved, particularly with the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. In that regard, H.E the High Commissioner has decided to initiate discussions with the Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce, with the view to holding a series of virtual trade and investment promotion fora.

H.E Dr. Joseph Coffie-Agoe highlighted the various forms of support Ghana has received from Australia towards the attainment of her national development goals and expressed appreciation for that. He particularly mentioned the scholarship awards extended to Ghanaian nationals and Public Sector officials to pursue Master’s and PHD programmes, in disciplines that are critical to Ghana’s national development.



The High Commissioner equally cited other forms of support such as Australia’s offer to share her expertise in the area of mining and outlined progress made by Ghana in fighting illegal mining, as well as Government’s continued efforts to eradicate the menace, while counting on Australia’s continued support.







H.E Dr Joseph Coffie-Agoe congratulated Australia for recently signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest trade bloc, after eight years of negotiations and hoped that the RCEP and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat could collaborate for mutual benefit.





At the multilateral level, the High Commissioner lauded the significant contributions of both Australia and Ghana to the attainment and maintenance of international peace and security based on their shared values, their mutual membership of the United Nations and the Commonwealth. In that vein he congratulated Australia on the election of Ms Natasha Despoja to the Committee for the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination (CEDAW) and expressed Ghana’s pleasure to have supported Australia’s candidature. The High Commissioner also wished Australia’s candidate to the post of Secretary-General of the OECD, former Finance Minister Mathias Conman every success in his bid.



Turning attention to domestic issues, H.E Dr. Joseph Coffie-Agoe apprised the Governor-General of recent political developments in Ghana, including the impending parliamentary and presidential elections on December 7, 2020



The High Commissioner Indicated the preparedness of all parties involved to maintain the peace before, during and after the election and expressed the confidence that Ghana will emerge from the elections, maintaining its enviable credentials as a haven of peace in the West Africa Sub-Region







Speaking on his vision for Ghana- Australia relations, H.E Dr Coffie-Agoe said that he will continue to seek for avenues geared towards deepening the already cordial relations with the Commonwealth of Australia and explore further areas that will benefit the two countries, focusing on modernisation of agriculture, job creation, strategic infrastructural development, and rapid industrialisation in order to attract more foreign investors.

The High Commissioner, H.E Dr Coffie-Agoe also plans to work towards increasing collaboration between Australian and Ghanaian Universities in the area of joint scientific research and capacity building programmes, for public sector officials of Ghana .



The High Commissioner wished the Governor-General and spouse, Lady Linda Hurley good health and happiness, as well as continued prosperity for the people of the Commonwealth of Australia



H.E Dr. Joseph Coffie-Agoe was accompanied by his spouse, Mrs Ida Muriel Coffie-Agoe and some officials from the High Commission

