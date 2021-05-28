Ghana’s peaceful atmosphere helping us meet our target – SOS-Ghana

A picture taken from the conference

SOS Children’s Villages-Ghana has commended the Ghanaian government for creating a stable and peaceful environment for SOS-Ghana to work effectively in helping needy children in the country.

“Ghana is very peaceful, unlike many other countries, because we have a peaceful nation we are able to meet our target. The country is growing and so we have to advocate that all stakeholders especially the media help us to work in our support for children,” the Association has said.



Speaking to Kasapafmonline.com on the sideline of the Annual General Assembly held at the Mikaddo Conference, Labone – Accra on Thursday, the National Director for SOS Children’s Villages Ghana, Alexander Mar Kekula said the Association has put a lot of young people into training to better their lots.



“As a nation it is our goal and aspiration that every child and young person would have the means for survival. But as the nation is growing, children are falling outside the safety net of their families. We are just one organization and this is why we are working with the Department of Social Welfare in order to get children who are most venerable and can be supported,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Mr. Mar Kekula said the association could not meet last year because of the novel Corona-Virus (COVID-19) pandemic.



He said the annual meetings are geared towards informing members in a more transparent and accountable manner on a progress report.

This year’s General Assembly Meeting also witnessed the election of two new board members to fill the vacancies on the Ghana SOS Board.



There are four SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana where children have the right quality care and focuses on their education.



The National Director for SOS-Ghana said when these children are seen growing up and succeeding it becomes the Association’s success.



“We are happy when families are doing well and no child have to fall under the safety net. We are also glad that we have worked with many families during the partial lockdown in Ghana late year,” he stated.