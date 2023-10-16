Ghana’s premier university holds Wear UG Day as part of 75th anniversary celebration

Wear UG Day in pictures

As part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations, Ghana’s premier university held the Wear UG day to showcase various designs of the University of Ghana anniversary cloth.

The Wear UG Day was instituted to have the university community, faculty, staff affiliates, and associates get the 75th-anniversary cloth, design them stylishly, take memorable pictures, and flood social media pages with them.



The Vice-Chancellor in her address noted that the activity was not to only flaunt its identity as Ghana’s premier and highly ranked university, but also to reflect on the giant strides it has made over the past five years and to rekindle the inspiration to strive to continue to live up to the UG brand.



The University was flooded with different styles and designs of the cloth worn by students, staff, and other members of the university community.



President Akufo-Addo also posted a picture on his official Twitter page wearing his UG@75 cloth.

The university also held an interactive section with former leaders of the University titled “Back to the Future: Conversations with UG Captains.”



The panel included former Vice Chancellors and SRC presidents who were once students of the University.



Watch the interactive session below



