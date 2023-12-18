Ghana's public sector workers face salary freeze from February 2024 without proof of Ghana Card

Ghana card

In a move to eliminate ghost names from the government's payroll, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has announced a directive to freeze the salaries of all public sector workers without Ghana Card numbers, starting February 2024, graphic.com.gh reports.

The decision follows discussions with the National Identification Authority (NIA) and a subsequent miscommunication regarding a proposed special registration exercise.



The CAGD, during a meeting with the NIA on October 11, 2023, discussed timelines for a registration exercise targeting individuals without Ghana Cards.



However, a later correspondence from CAGD to NIA seeking consent on the proposed timelines revealed a misunderstanding.



In response, the NIA clarified that they had previously conveyed their inability to conduct a special registration exercise.



Instead, they initiated a nationwide general registration on September 4, with a particular focus on public sector employees on the government payroll.

As a result of this communication, the CAGD has issued a significant advisory to its staff and members, urging them to promptly register for Ghana Cards at any of the 292 NIA offices nationwide.



The department emphasized that compliance is mandatory, especially for government employees.



