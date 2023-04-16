Ghana's world autism awareness month to be climaxed with the third edition of Mr and Miss Autism Ghana 2023

Mr. and Miss Autism pageant

Source: Philomena Antonio,Contributor

Mr. and Miss Autism Ghana is a pageant-style project organized by Afi Antonio Foundation the first autism talent grooming and empowerment hub in Ghana that promotes social inclusion through creative arts. To the glory of God this year will be our third edition.

On Saturday April 29, 2023 six (6) persons living on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) will be battling out to wear the crown and own the bragging right of Mr. & Miss Autism Ghana 2023.



This event is set to happen at 3Music TV headquarters. In attendance will be well-meaning High Network Individuals (HNIs), health professionals, diplomats, social activists, social entrepreneurs, celebrities, caregivers, volunteers and students.



The project manager, Kassim Alhassan Seid, said, “We hope to reach and engage more with the Autism society and mental health community in Ghana and continue to promote social inclusion for persons on the spectrum and on a broader scale develop acceptance for persons with developmental disorders.”

Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio, founder, Afi Antonio Foundation is motivated by the acceptance rate in Ghana and she’s hoping that with the support of international and governmental organizations they could take this project to other parts of Africa.



She said: “Having Government build special need centers in all regions to help poor parents who can’t afford sending their children to private centers will go a long way to help the already burdened parents



“Unlike the previous two editions, this year we will have children on the spectrum showcase and exhibit their handiworks. Appreciation goes to 3Music TV, Feiles Football Club, Kabi Chocolate, Akosua’s Kente, DDP Outdoor ltd and our day one supporter; Verna Natural Mineral Water. I am also grateful to the other numerous companies and media partners who have helped to make this event possible”.