Ghana selling its youth into slavery with excessive borrowing – KKD

Ghanaian broadcaster Kwesi Kyei-Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has questioned government's financial practices, stating that the country is gradually "selling its youth into slavery" through excessive borrowing and reliance on international aid.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on August 2, 2023, he emphasized that the government's reliance on borrowing and begging for international aid has dire consequences, especially for the youth.



He argued that if international donors demanded hard work in exchange for the debts, it would be the young generation who would suffer the most, as those responsible for accumulating debts are mostly older individuals.



“Nobody can come to government and uses his family members only to rule the country, it is not possible because there is no family in this country that are sensible than all Ghanaians, and the way things are going, it is bad… the person who is behind our struggles as a nation in terms of finances is called Ken Ofori Atta and he is the same person at the ministry, as the minister of finance. Yesterday I listened to him, everything he said from the beginning to the end, and it was empty.



“I was surprised when he was talking …we are begging to rule this country, and a country that begs and borrows to rule its citizens are selling its youth into slavery. A nation that is on its knees begging or goes with a calabash borrowing from everywhere is selling its youths into slavery, that is how it is…if the whites come right now and claim that we should go and work can these old men go and work?”

Furthermore, KKD pointed a finger at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming that the party has lost its way after former President John Kufour's tenure.



He accused the NPP of destroying the party's ideals and principles that Kufour had worked hard to present to Ghanaians.



“President Kuffour with a humble posture begged Ghanaians to accept your party but after his reign look at how you have made the party.



“So, looking at what President Kufour came to do and the nature of this country now…looking at the kind of corruption ongoing, stealing, dubious procurement, and unnecessary borrowing, dubious projects, you will ask yourself whether we want to progress as a nation or certain individuals.”





