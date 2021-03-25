Ghana set to add Pfizer shots to coronavirus vaccination programme

Ghana will soon add Pfizer shots to it's COVID-19 vaccination programme

Ghana is already putting in place appropriate infrastructure as it prepares to add the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its vaccination programme.

This was disclosed by Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, Programme Manager of Ghana’s Extended Programme on Immunisation.



“We’ve also sent an expression of interest within COVAX for Pfizer for which reason we are preparing the infrastructure, in terms of the cold chain,” he said.



In the same interview with Citi News monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Achianoo indicated Ghana is expected to take delivery of about 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines around the first week of April.

“We are working hard at it… indications are that by close next week or the first week in April, we should get an additional some 400,008 additional doses.”



Two vaccines; the Astrazeneca and the Sputnik V have so far been approved for use in the country.



Ghana has so far taken delivery of about 800,000 vaccines and out of the number, close to 500,000 have already been administered.