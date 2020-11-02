Ghana signs cooperation agreement with Rwanda

Ghana and Rwanda have entered a General Cooperation Agreement intended to create room for the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Dr Vincent Biruta in Accra on Monday, November 2, 2020.



Addressing participants at the event, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations existing between Ghana and Rwanda.



According to her, the “bilateral relations between the two countries reached a significant milestone in January 2020 with the establishment of the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Ghana and appointment of Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira as the first Resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Ghana”.



She added that Rwanda opening a new chancery in Accra despite the COVID-19 pandemic is commendable.

Ghana's foreign minister further called on the business communities in Ghana and Rwanda to take advantage of the vast economic potentials in the two countries and this regard, highlighted the conducive investment climate prevailing in Ghana as well as the incentive provided under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act 2013, Act 865 and encourage the Rwandan Government to urge their businesses to invest in Ghana.



She mentioned that the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents new opportunities to both countries to expand trade relations at the bilateral and continental levels while acknowledging the invaluable support of Rwanda in championing support for Ghana's successful bid culminating in the hosting of the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra.



On behalf of the Government of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey expressed Ghana's desire to work closely with Rwanda to consolidate the existing relations as well as explore further areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.



