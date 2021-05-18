Ghana sliding into a state of anarchy under Akufo-Addo - Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah

A former National Security Advisor, Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd), says Ghana is gradually sliding into a state of chaos and anarchy, adding that urgent steps must be taken by the president to restore discipline in the country.

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, May 18, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah said the level of indiscipline and despair in the country is dangerous and if not tackled head-on, could lead to a disaster soon.



“We have been doing this for the past four to five years. So it’s not the first time in Kumasi where a coordinator was removed similarly. There must be an end to this because if we don’t stop it, we’re moving into a state of anarchy…



"With what I’m seeing today, it’s like going back to the past. If we don’t deal with them and pull out, we’re heading into political anarchy.



“We’re fuelling political thuggery. One day, one day it will backfire. They should keep rearing those baby lions... they’ll grow and chew them up…the president must see to it that there’s order and security in the country. Ghana is sliding slowly but surely into anarchy.”

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah’s comment comes after the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo (Rtd), who was forcefully removed from office by some members of the Delta Force vigilante group revealed that he was handcuffed by members of the group.



The former Ashanti Regional Police Commander disclosed that his continuous stay in office was based on a directive by President Akufo-Addo who asked him to go about his duties after news of his purported termination of appointment was made known.



DCOP Opare Addo also expressed his disappointment with the Police Service for releasing the suspects moments after they were arrested.