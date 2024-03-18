'Ghana, stop homophobia' - Anti-LGBT+ Bill 'pops up' at protest in Germany

Stella Nyanzi with a placard against Ghana's anti-LGBT+ Bill

Stella Nyanzi, a Ugandan academic currently based in Munich, Germany, has joined a protest against Ghana's anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) Bill.

Nyanzi said the Parliament of Ghana was legislating hate through the Bill and called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to not assent to the Bill.



She joined a group of pro-LGBT activists to hold a protest against the Bill in Munich on March 17, 2024.



Addressing the crowd during the protest, Nyanzi decried a similar law in her home country, stressing that it was important to stand against homo and transphobia, especially in Africa.



The Bill, properly known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, in its current form, proscribes LGBT activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three to five-year jail term.

President Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision whether or not to sign the Bill into law citing a challenge of the Bill's constitutionality in the Supreme Court.



Even if he decides against it, MPs can by a two-thirds majority veto the president's decision and make the provisions of the Bill enforceable.



