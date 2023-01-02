Ghana to announce new COVID-19 protocols following fresh global threats

The Ghana Health Service fear there could be an increase in cases

The Ghana Health Service has indicated the possibility of reviewing the COVID-19 Protocols in a bid to stem further infections given the current changes on the global front.

”This situation calls for tightening and reviewing existing measures to avert further outbreaks. Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders. We will shortly come out with our country-specific measures to address the current threat of COVID-19, especially with respect to importation,” according to a statement signed by the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kumah Aboagye.



He admitted that there has been a decline and sustained low levels of COVID-19 cases in Ghana over the past three (3) months.



”However, the change in the global situation particularly with reported increase in new cases in China and other countries as well as Ghana’s relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat of importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country”.

GHS has therefore sent out loud the need for the un-vaccinated to endeavour to have themselves vaccinated this time round against Covid-19.



”Those who have taken their first dose are to go for the second dose and those who have taken their second dose are also encouraged to go for the booster”,



”Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19,” according to the Ghana Health Service.