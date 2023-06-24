3
Ghana to charge $7 per passenger at Kotoka International Airport to fumigate bags

Terminal 3 New Ghana's Kotoka International Airport - Terminal 3

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: aviationghana.com

The Ghana Health Service is impressing on airlines to add US$7 per passenger on each international airline ticket sold and remit the same to the government agency as a luggage fumigation charge.

AviationGhana sources revealed that the decision of the GHS was conveyed by the Ghana Airports Company Limited to airlines servicing Accra’s Kotoka International Airport at a meeting held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Accra.

Airlines, who are still recovering from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, opposed the decision of the GHS and further pointed to the lack of local law for the planned charge.

If implemented, the imposition of the US$7 fumigation charge will lead to further increases in airfares, which already remain elevated due to high aviation fuel costs, a weak local currency, and a general economic squeeze since last year.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cost the industry some US$180 billion over a three-year period. However, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts that the rebound will lead to a US$2.25 revenue per passenger this year. This is a significant improvement from the -1.1 dollars per passenger loss recorded last year.

In Ghana, most international airlines began re-opening routes they suspended last year and are yet to reach the performance heights recorded in 2019.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Source: aviationghana.com
