Ghana to end double-track system in two to three years – Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education

• The Education Minister says Ghana will need two to three years to end the double-track system

• The double-track system was implemented by the Akufo-Addo gov't



• It was a stopgap measure used to address the infrastructure problems in schools



The double-track system which has been criticised many times since its inception is yet to be eliminated in various Senior High Schools despite assurances from the government to end the system soon.



With the system, students are allocated either a green or gold track for each form and attend classes in an alternating manner.



Students also spend a shorter time staying in contact with teachers in school and return home.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, has reiterated the government's commitment to end the double-track Senior High School system in the next two to three years.

Speaking at a press conference at the Information Ministry, the Minister said, ending the double-track system in the next three years will be based on infrastructural projects which are currently going on in the various secondary schools across the country.



He noted that some schools have already been taken off the calendar and are running a single-track system.



“Those that are double-track are seeing more infrastructure expansion. In some schools, the double-track is no longer there. There are a number of schools where the double-track is being eliminated because they have enough facilities. We are going to live the president’s promise of 5 to 7 years to eliminate double track. Now, it has come down to about 2 to 3 years, and most schools will be out of the double-track calendar,” Dr Adutwum said.



He added, schools like Kumasi High no longer run the double-track system.



The double-track school calendar was to create room to accommodate an increased number of students, reduce class sizes, increase contact hours and the number of holidays as part of the free SHS initiative.



