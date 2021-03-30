Ghana to face load shedding darkness for 3 months

Ghanaians will experience load shedding for three months

Power company GRIDCo says Ghana may suffer power cuts in the next three months due to various maintenance and repair works within the power transmission chain across the country.

The power transmitter has thus served notice a schedule will be drawn and made public in the coming days.



According to Ebenezer Amankwah, a Corporate Communications Manager for GRIDCo the outages are based on requests from many contractors expected to carry out the maintenance works on power stations, bulk supply points among others.



“There are are a plethora of projects ongoing currently to resolve inherent challenges in the distribution and transmission aspects of the power production value chain”, said Ebenezer in an interview with the CNR.



He further explained, “These projects are scattered across the country; we have some in Accra, some in Kumasi among others.”

Mr. Amankwah said GRIDCo is in talks with the ECG to decide on how best to go about the outages in order not to severely impact Ghanaians.



“The contractors are asking for some outages within some specific periods so that they can complete projects by the first quarter of this year’s deadline…We have to discuss with ECG on the requests that are coming up to look at how we can balance the load so that we can minimize as much as possible the impact it will have directly on customers while making sure that they can keep to their schedule,” he was further quoted by the portal as saying.



He further revealed that the intermittent power outages will mainly be between April and June 2021 adding that while some areas may experience the outages intermittently within four days, it may be longer in other areas based on the magnitude of work being done on the related power supply line.