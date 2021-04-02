Ghana to get 300,000 more vaccines - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the country expects to take the delivery of 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines next week as part of a campaign to vaccinate 20 million persons before the end of the year.

The President disclosed this in his Easter Message to Ghanaians today.



According to him, 600,000 Ghanaians have already been vaccinated under Ghana's vaccine campaign.



"We began a vaccination campaign with some 600,000 persons vaccinated. We expect that in the course of the coming week, an additional 300,000 vaccines which we have purchased will have arrived in the country for deployment.



"Our target is to vaccinate 20 million persons by the end of the year. In other words, the whole adult population of Ghana".



Noting that the country's number of active cases was on the decline, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to endure a "quiet Easter" in order to maintain the downward trend.

"While the vaccination campaign is going on, the number of active cases which stood at over 7,000 a few weeks ago is on a steady decline, currently at some 1,746.



President Akufo-Addo added that his administration has put in place a series of measures to ensure that the economy rebounds to the rapid rate at which it was growing before the pandemic last year.



He appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to the road Road Traffic Laws and Regulations, so that no road accidents would be recorded during the Easter celebrations.



The President wished all Ghanaians a happy Easter with hope that "the blood spilled on the cross will heal our land and cleanse us of our iniquities. Just as Christ is risen, Ghana will also rise".