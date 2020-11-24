Ghana to host 2021 West Africa Conference on CelebrateLAB

File photo

Ghana will host the 2021 West Africa CelebrateLAB conference in Accra in collaboration with the West Africa Scientists to provide knowledge for medical laboratory professionals.

The Conference is scheduled to take place from April 20 to 22, 2021 on the theme: “Combating emerging and re-emerging infections through standardization of laboratory practice across West Africa”.



The conference promotes laboratory quality management goals throughout the region and convened medical laboratory professionals, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, regulators and vendors, from in and outside of West Africa.



It will also discuss the latest developments and initiatives for strengthening health laboratory systems across national borders.



Stakeholders at the conference would work together to improve the key performance indicators of West Africa's private and public laboratories.



This was in a statement from the Public Relations and Outreach of CelebrateLAB and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday.

According to the statement, Ghana was selected to host the 2021 Conference at the end of the 2020 conference which took place in Monrovia in Liberia.



The virtual training series was hosted in partnership with the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists and the Ghana Health Service.



Held over a six months period, the series made it possible for Medical Laboratory professionals to benefit from valuable regional resources of experienced Scientists who work on the continent and have first-hand knowledge of the issues impacting healthcare systems in the region.



The vision is to improve the clinical diagnostics environment holistically.