Ghana to participate in Digital African Handi Talents Competition

Ghana will participate in an artistic, cultural discovery and rewards competition dedicated solely to talented African persons with disabilities.

The programme, dubbed Digital African Handi-Talents, would offer persons with disabilities a platform to showcase their musical talents and provide the opportunity to discover talented persons within the fraternity.



The competition is opened to 19 English speaking African countries.



Mr Alex Kojo Tetteh, the Executive Director for Centre for Employment of Persons with Disability, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the weekend in Accra, that 31 Ghanaians with disabilities had signed up to participate in the competition.



Mr Tetteh said participants were required to pay about GHC60.00 each as registration fee and called on benevolent individuals and institutions to support the team.

He said winners of the competition would receive financial rewards and trophies while their works are popularized on the continent.



Mr Tetteh said Persons with disability, physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities living on the African continent, are encouraged to participate.



The ceremony is scheduled for September 7th, 2020

