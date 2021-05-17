Ghana to prevent fake COVID-19 PCR certificates – Akufo-Addo

In a move to prevent fake COVID-19 PCR test results certificate from being used to enter the country, the Government of Ghana (GoG) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) have begun the process of digitizing PCR test results to ensure easy verification, the President has said.

According to him, the technology platform being used at Kotoka International Airport is based on “standards set by the Africa Trust Travel and ECOWAS BIOMARS.”



Nana Akufo-Addo told the nation on Sunday, May 16, 2021, that “All travellers arriving in Ghana must have test results or certificates bearing the trusted travel or BIOMARS codes to be acceptable at KIA.



“We have re-evaluated quality checks on testing at KIA, and we are satisfied with the sensitivity and specificity of the testing regime there. All arriving passengers who test positive will follow the laid down procedures. Those who test negative from designated COVID-19 hotspots, and testing negative at KIA, may be subjected to a repeat test on the third day of arrival.”



The President noted that the fight against the novel Coronavirus “is by no means over”.



He said the continuous havoc being experienced by some countries as a result of the virus, “is a testament to the fact that, until all countries have rid themselves of the virus and have achieved herd immunity, none is safe.



“So, let us all continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols that are now part of our day-to-day activities. We see the rewards for our compliance with the protocols whenever we witness favourable scenarios in our fight against the virus evidenced in the easing of some of the restrictions.”

Akufo-Addo expressed his utmost excitement that the significant investments made in ensuring compliance with the safety protocols have enabled the country to open, in safety, all schools, private and public, at all levels and "I want to thank parents, teachers and students for making them work."



He added, "We have also put in place the necessary protocols that have allowed us to return to churches, mosques, workplaces, markets, stadia, and to travel.”



Giving the breakdown of Ghana’s COVID-19 situation, Akufo-Addo stated, “We have seen a marked reduction in active cases, i.e., persons who currently have the virus, from five thousand, four hundred and forty-four (5, 444) persons as of 26th February, to one thousand, three hundred and fourteen (1, 314), as at 11th May.



“Our rate of infection has dropped significantly from four hundred (400) a day when I last spoke to you to less than one hundred (100) now, and the number of persons who have recovered from the virus has also increased from seventy-seven thousand, nine hundred and seventy-two (77, 972) to ninety-one thousand, one hundred and forty-six (91, 146) within the same period.



One hundred and seventy-six (176) more persons, in that time, have also, unfortunately, lost their lives to COVID-19. Cumulatively, we have conducted one million, one hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and sixty-eight (1, 121,168) COVID tests.”



