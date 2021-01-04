Ghana to procure first consignment of coronavirus vaccine in first half of 2021 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the country is expected to take delivery of the coronavirus vaccine in the first half of the year.

So far only two vaccines have been approved by the World Health Organization and are on sale.



The vaccines which are available are the BioNTech and AstraZeneca.



Speaking during a coronavirus address on January 3, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said the country is in the process of procuring a first shipment of the vaccine and that he is hopeful it will be done in the first half of the year.



“With Ghana set to procure her first consignment of the COVID vaccines within the first half of this year, there is light at the end of the tunnel. But, we are not yet out of the woods. So, let us all continue down the path of strict adherence to the protocols,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo warned that despite the availability of a vaccine, it is important that Ghanaians continue to observe the preventive protocols.



“The adherence to the enhanced hygiene, social distancing protocols and mask wearing protocols continue to be the tools of our welfare even when the vaccine arrive in Ghana. By observing these protocols, we are also making sure that the imposition of crippling restrictions and lockdowns do not become options for government”.

The President also announced the date for the reopening of all schools across the various levels of education.



“We are satisfied that in the current circumstances the reopening of our schools is safe. So, from 15th January our children in Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High in both private and public schools will be back in schools.



“All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March and all the students embarking on the single-track academic calendar , their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will however, return to school from 18th January.”



The President further disclosed that the new variant of the coronavirus has not been detected in the country.



“Thus far, we in Ghana have not detected any case of this new variant. Our scientist tell us the genetic make-up of the virus in this country has still not changed. The Ghana Health Service with the support of other relevant institutions continue to monitor events closely and will advise government on the way forward”.