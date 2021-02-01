Ghana to receive first batch of coronavirus vaccine in March – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has noted Ghana will receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine by March this year.

According to him, government is hoping to vaccinate the entire population beginning with 20 million people.



“Fellow Ghanaians, in Update No. 21, I indicated that Ghana is set to procure her first consignment of the COVID vaccines within the first half of this year. Since then, a lot of work has been done towards the realisation of this. Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people.



“Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that, by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people. The earliest vaccine will be in the country by March,” the President in his update of the COVID-19 situation in the country.



Meanwhile, the President has reintroduced the ban on parties, weddings and funerals in a bid to slow the rapid spread of the deadly virus.



According to the President, private burials must not be more than 25 people with social gatherings and covid-19 preventive measures strictly in place.

Also, beaches, night clubs, cinema are also banned with restaurants encouraged to limit sit-ins for patrons.



So far, 416 people have died from the deadly disease according to the President with the current active cases shooting up to 5, 358.



Currently, Ghana has 170 and 44 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.



The President also urges churches and mosques to strictly implement covid-19 protocols adding that government will take delivery of first covid-19 vaccines by March 2020.



