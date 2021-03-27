Ghana urged to adopt policy to address malnutrition

The participants shared and identified ways to improve nutrition in the Northern sector

Mr Joshua Nana Yirenkyi, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Specialist at the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOIKA) has called on stakeholders to support the government to adopt a national policy to respond to malnutrition issues in the county.

He said malnutrition could not be tackled effectively without full commitment from the government as donor funding continues to dwindle globally.



Mr Yirenkyi made the call at a regional learning event on Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Planning, held in Tamale and organised by USAID Advancing Nutrition Ghana in collaboration with the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.



The event was to discuss USAID’s two-year flagship multi-sectoral nutrition project, started last year in June and expected to end in March 2022.



It seeks to improve the nutritional status and health of vulnerable populations.



The ongoing project is being implemented in 17 districts in the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and North East Regions.



Mr Yirenkyi said malnutrition continues to be a development issue in Ghana, despite the moderate gains made in reducing stunting growth and anaemia in children.

He noted that there should be adequate budgetary allocations for nutrition programmes and implementation at the district level across the country to address immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition nationwide.



Alhaji Shani Shaibu, the Northern Regional Minister whose speech was read on his behalf said nutrition was recognized as a key development priority at the sub-national level and in mainstream Medium-Term Development Plans by the government to enhance especially early childhood growth and development.



He urged Non-Government Organisations to partner government to promote optimal nutrition for all persons and enhance capacity for sustainable economic growth and development in the country.



Mr Selorme Kofi Azumah, Contractor for USAID's Advancing Nutrition project noted that the project was the USAID’s flagship multi-sectoral nutrition project that sought to improve the nutritional status and health of vulnerable populations around the globe.



He stated that the organisation also provide technical support and assessment service to advance the Government of Ghana efforts to improve district planning for equitable delivery of services that promote household resilience and early childhood growth and development.



