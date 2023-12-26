Ghana will be a beautiful place - Excited NHIS applicant narrates how his request was processed online in 10 minutes

Hitherto, the NHIS registration was characterised by delays and frustrations

A surprised Ghanaian, Paa Kwasi Kukubor has shared the exciting story of how an application he made online for a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card was processed seamlessly in a record time.

Going by the name Kay Kay Bee on social media, the applicant, who said he has never owned an NHIS card before since its inception, shared his newly acquired card and narrated on his Facebook page how he went through the digital online process and got his card.



Interestingly, Paa Kwasi Kukubor, said after inputting his details online his digital NHIS card was confirmed within 10 minutes, and the picture that popped out on his NHIS card was the picture he took for his national identification card (Ghanacard) - a situation which lends credence to the merger of the Ghanacard with databases of other national ID cards, including the NHIS card.



The introduction of the seamless, online NHIS registration and renewal, has resolved a major national problem and brought relief to Ghanaians.



Hitherto, the NHIS registration was characterised by delays and frustrations as applicants had to wait several months to get their requests processed.



Others in remote areas had to travel to district capitals to be able to apply for the NHIS card, a card which significantly aids millions in seeking subsidised Medicare.



Now, regardless of location, one can apply for the NHIS card, or renew it online with a mobile phone.

Below is Paa Kwesi Kukubor's full post:



Gradually if we get our things right, this country will be a beautiful place. I have never had an NHIS card since its inception. I downloaded the "MY NHIS APP" on Play Store yesterday in evening. The instructions were very simple and within 6 to 10 minutes I was done with the registration I was given a new digital card which has my photo which I took during the Ghana card registration. All I did was pay 31.50 Cedis via MoMo and input my Ghana card ID.



No need to go join any queue for your NHIS card now. Get yours now if you don't have it. You may never know when it will be of help to you.







