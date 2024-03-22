Ghana will be bilingual one day where English and French will be spoken – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and French president Emmanuel Macron

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo envisions a bilingual Ghana, where both English and French will be spoken alongside indigenous languages.

Speaking at a flag-raising event to mark the 54th Anniversary of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, held at the State House in Accra on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024, President Akufo-Addo highlighted Ghana's strategic ties with neighbouring French-speaking countries.



Acknowledging Ghana's geographical proximity to French-speaking nations, the President stressed the importance of fostering relationships with these neighbours, bound by shared history and geography.



He projected that by 2050, French would rank among the most widely spoken languages globally, with over 700 million speakers, the majority of whom would be in Africa.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised Ghana's deep connections with the Francophone world, underscoring the significance of the International Organisation of La Francophonie in addressing national concerns.



He articulated the vision for a future where Ghana embraces bilingualism, with English and French spoken alongside indigenous languages, reflecting the country's cultural diversity and international engagement.