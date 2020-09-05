General News

Ghana will be in disarray if I referred to Northerners as 'Sakawa boys' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed worry over the name-calling and politics of insults by his major opponent, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Mahama in a post on his social media described persons pushing for the Agyapa Royalties deal to be brought into fruition “Akyem Sakawa boys”.



But speaking to the Catholic Bishops Conference, a peeved Akufo-Addo could not fathom why a former President will go so low just because of politics and no one is condemning him for such comments.



He noted that if it were him who described Northerners or Gonjas as “Sakawa”there would have been an uproar across the country but John Mahama has been left off the hook.

“This name calling and insulting, seems to be a feature of Ghanaian public life which is…but sometimes one will hope that when things come out, people will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent [Akyem Sakawa people]. I have not heard any public independent figure in this country and yourselves comment on it. It is completely unacceptable.



If I was to get up to make comments about northerners or Gonjas, you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country. Presidential candidate? A former President of the republic of Ghana can call a group of Ghanaians being sakawa people and it involves a group which the sitting president comes? And that statement goes without comments?”, he said.



It would be recalled that Former President Mahama shared on his Facebook wall, an opinion piece authored by Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central constituency, Isaac Adongo on the raging debate about the controversial Agyapa Royalties Agreement which has widely been described as ethnocentric.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.