Ghana will go to space for the first time if Bawumia becomes president – Wontumi

With less than 9 months to the December 7, 2024 presidential election, various political parties have hit the ground running, canvassing for votes for their candidates.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, (Chairman Wontumi) has been one of the strongest advocates for the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



From promising Ghanaians that Ghana would make it to the World Cup final if Dr Bawumia becomes president, Chairman Wontumi is now trying to convince voters that the country would make significant strides in space exploration if the vice president takes over from his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to lead the country from January 7, 2024.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi Radio, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman said that if Dr Bawumia becomes president, Ghana would have its own space programme and explore space for the first time in its history.



He stated that by the end of Dr Bawumia’s reign, the country would announce the launching of rockets and space shuttles.



“If Bawumia becomes president by his 8th year in office, we will announce that we are going to space,” he said in the Twi dialect.



Ghana will announce its readiness to build rockets and go to space for the first time after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins this year's election. - Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi. pic.twitter.com/fhS0rC4OEb — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 19, 2024

