General News

Ghana will grind to a halt if Parliament shuts down - Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye has ruled out any possibility of Parliament shutting down over COVID-19 arguing such a move will grind the entire country to a halt.

Many institutions including the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) have had to halt operations as a result of staff testing positive for COVID-19.



Parliament recorded its first cases months ago prompting some MPs and health experts to call for a shutdown.



However, speaking on the floor Prof. Oquaye directed for another disinfection of the chamber to be carried out next week.

He explained the Finance Minister is expected in the House for the presentation of the mid-year budget review so if parliament should close down the country will grind to a halt.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.