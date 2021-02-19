Ghana will not be left behind in the vaccination process - Health Ministry

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister-Designate for Health

The Minister-Designate for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu has indicated that the country will not be left out of the vaccination process currently going on across the world to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking at the press briefing held on Friday, February 19, 2021, on the theme “Public Engagement on COVID-19 vaccination roll-out plan”, the Minister-Designate explained that, the speculations that suggest the country is not paying much attention to getting the vaccine is not true.



“We are at a place where none of us thought we could be, a lot of things were done to control the spread of the virus, the new thing we are going to add to the existing protocols is the vaccination and the WHO will tell you that for the universal health coverage no one should be left behind and therefore Ghana is not going to be left behind,” he said.

He further stated that “stakeholder engagements are being made currently to try and see the best way to go about this and what to do as a nation to get everyone to be vaccinated”.