Ghana will one day be punished for National Cathedral opposition – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has predicted that the wrath of God will one day befall the nation of Ghana over the opposition mounted against the construction of a National Cathedral.

Speaking on the Monday, November 20, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, Allotey Jacobs noted that the National Cathedral project which is a religious project has been unduly politicised and that will in turn incur the punishment of God against the nation.



“But Kwame seriously this Cathedral Issue, a religious matter which we have ended up politicising, one day this country will be punished because things of God you don’t put politics into it. If you read Nehemiah and Ezra, you see the end of those who opposed them,” he noted.



The construction of a National Cathedral by the government of Ghana has been embroiled in unending controversy over issues such as its prioritisation, funding and procurement among others.



Recently several Board of Trustee members of the project including some prominent clergymen have resigned citing lack of transparency among others.





GA/SARA







