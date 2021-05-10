Ghana will work again – Dr. Francis Kyei

NPP National Communication Team Member, Dr. Francis Kyei

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , Contributor

Dr. Francis Kyei, NPP National Communication Team Member has reassured Ghanaians that Ghana will work again under the watch of President Nana Akufo-Addo.He said government remained committed to sustaining the nation’s macro economic stability.

According to him, government will adopt modern agriculture practices to boost the reintroduced planting for food and jobs program.



He said jobs creation remained government’s major priority and that could be feasible in an atmosphere of peace and unity particularly in the county.



He called on Ghanaians to pray for Nana Addo’s government to succeed in implementing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 campaign promises.

“One legacy project Nana Akuffo-Addo wants to leave at the end of his tenure of office is the construction of major roads throughout the county.”



"It will increase accessibility of goods and services across the length and breadth of Ghana and we are hoping to accomplish this project.”



“Nana Akufo Addo’s agenda is a transformational agenda, an ambitious agenda that we should all support,” he stressed.