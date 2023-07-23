Ghana would’ve been heaven if Mahama had a quarter of your loans – Akufo-Addo told

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Actor, Mr. Beautiful has opined that former president Mahama would’ve made Ghana like heaven if he had a quarter of President Akufo-Addo’s huge loans.

According to the kumawood star, despite the numerous loans that the Nana Addo government has secured it doesn’t have much to show for it.



He told Amansan Krakye, the host: “The kind of money that Akufo Addo and his cousin Ofori Atta have been exposed to if former president Mahama got even half of it like Ghana would’ve been like heaven I’m telling you”.



“The number of loans and the quantum of money that Akufo Addo has gotten if president Mahama had gotten even a quarter of it like Ghana would’ve been like heaven.

“President Mahama didn’t even get anything close to what this government has gotten but look at the numerous projects he was able to do in this country,” he added on Property FM sighted by MyNewsGh.com



“Just look at the hospitals and schools he built and the roads he constructed and even did a new harbour and a new airport which previously wasn’t existing anywhere.



He continued “President Mahama was able to do all these things even with the little funds at his disposal but this Bawumia lied and most people believed his words”.