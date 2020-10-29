GhanaWeb Factcheck: Did Paramount Chief of Kpone 'snub' President Akufo-Addo?

The Paramount Chief of Kpone, Nii Tetteh Otu II is reported to have “walked out” of a durbar grounds

Claim:

The Paramount Chief of Kpone, Nii Tetteh Otu II is reported to have “walked out” of a durbar grounds unhappy with President Akufo-Addo during a sod-cutting event for the construction of a district hospital in the Kpone district.



Verdict: False



Explanation:



According to reports by OtecFM, Nii Tetteh Otu II “became furious” when he saw the artist’s impression of the project which President Nana Akufo-Addo came to commission because he thought it was a one-storey building.



A video circulating on social media was interpreted to have portrayed him as “an angry chief” seen walking out of the durbar grounds after he had poured his heart out to persons present at the grounds. https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=109954



The viral video sparked some reactions on social media and news media outlets suggesting the Kpone Paramount Chief, Nii Tetteh Otu II had disrespected President Akufo-Addo on the occasion.

Verification:



To verify the claims, GhanaWeb Factcheck Desk contacted a representative of the of the Kpone Traditional Council, Divisional Chief of Gbetseli, Nii Tei Kojo Amankwah Sune I said, “The Paramount Chiefs hand gestures have been misconstrued and portrayed in the negative on social media. Nii Tetteh Otu II was only suggesting to President Akufo-Addo that he had wished the facility was a multi-storey structure so as to help conserve the land"



Also, in an earlier press briefing held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Nii Tei Kojo Amankwah Sune I, speaking on behalf of the Kpone Paramount Chief, refuted claims suggesting Nii Tetteh Out II had snubbed President Akufo-Addo.



“The misinformation on social media has put the name of the traditional council into disrepute and we suspect some people out there want to destroy the warm relationship we have with Nana Akufo-Addo,” he told journalists.



“We are very happy about the hospital project and find it shocking for anyone to say the traditional authorities here are displeased with it. Having waited for a project like this, we were happy that it was finally going to materialize” Nii Tei Kojo Amankwah said.



https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/People-want-to-destroy-our-warm-relationship-with-Akufo-Addo-Kpone-chief-responds-to-walk-out-claims-1095070

A journalist covering the event, also corroborated the claims and said there was no incident of a snub by the Paramount Chief of Kpone.



In a screenshot WhatsApp message available to GhanaWeb., he explained “He [The Paramount Chief of Kpone] never left the event. He came when the program was on. He spoke. The video circulating was after when the President had left and he was having issues with some of the chiefs. There was no snub”



Conclusion:



The claims that the Paramount Chief of Kpone, Nii Tetteh Otu II suggesting he “snubbed” President Akufo-Addo at an event contains some element of exaggeration and misinformation but clear falsehood purposely twisted to misinform the general public.



GhanaWeb, therefore, finds the claim to be false and misguided.