GhanaWeb Gets Results: ECG replaces power distribution pole threatening lives of residents of Danfa

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has replaced its power distribution pole that was endangering the lives of some residents of Danfa Site C Park, a community in the La-Nkwantanang District of the Greater Accra Region.

This comes after a report by GhanaWeb that the said pole was almost breaking off and had been unattended to since December 9, 2023, despite reports to the company by residents.



The residents feared that the pole might one day fall and lead to a serious catastrophe, including the loss of lives and properties.



The ECG, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, sent a team to replace the pole, to the joy of residents of Danfa Site C Park.



“… some men from ECG came to fix the broken electricity pole just days after GhanaWeb’s report on our plight.



“We are happy that help finally came following months of complaints,” one resident told GhanaWeb.



The ECG officials have since removed all the connections from the nearly broken pole to a new one.

